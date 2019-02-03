Trump claims 'tremendous support' over wall

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump arrived on Capitol Hill claiming he has "tremendous" support as he headed into a meeting with Republican senators uneasy with the government shutdown over his border wall.

Asked how long the shutdown would last, Trump told reporters Wednesday "whatever it takes." The partial shutdown is now in its 19th day, the second longest ever. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrived for the private lunch meeting with the Senate GOP caucus to shore up support.

Several Republican senators have said the government should be re-opened while talks continue over border security and Trump's demand for money to build the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.