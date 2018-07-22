94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Trump claims 'illegal' spying after warrant papers unveiled

Sunday, July 22 2018
Source: Associated Press
File Image
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) - President Donald Trump claims it is "looking more & more" like his 2016 campaign "was illegally being spied upon" for the gain of his political rivals.
  
Trump was reacting to the release of documents Saturday that formed the basis of a federal wiretapping warrant against former campaign adviser Carter Page. He tweeted Sunday that the Russia investigation is "an illegal Scam!"
  
The documents were part of officials' application for a warrant to the secretive foreign intelligence surveillance court, which signed off on surveilling Page.
  
Visible portions of the heavily redacted documents show the FBI telling the court that Page "has been collaborating and conspiring with the Russian government." The agency also told the court that "the FBI believes Page has been the subject of targeted recruitment by the Russian government."
