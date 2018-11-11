63°
Trump cites 'terrible cost' of WWI
PARIS (AP) - President Donald Trump says victory came at a "terrible cost" to allied forces that fought and died in World War I.
Trump said that 26,000 Americans were killed in just the last battle of the war alone.
Trump spoke during a WWI centennial at the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial where more than 1,500 U.S. military servicemen are buried.
He says it's the duty of today's generation to defend the peace they nobly gave with their lives.
Trump introduced six American veterans of the war and an U.S. eighth-grader who saved money for two years so he could attend the ceremony to honor the heroes of WWI.
