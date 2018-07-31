88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump chief of staff says he will stay at president's request

2 hours 16 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, July 31 2018 Jul 31, 2018 July 31, 2018 11:51 AM July 31, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - Embattled White House Chief of Staff John Kelly has told senior aides that President Donald Trump asked him to stay in his role through 2020.
  
Kelly is telling staffers that he had agreed to stay on. That's according to three White House officials Tuesday, who were not authorized to speak publicly about private conversations.
  
Kelly hit the one-year mark as Trump's chief of staff Monday. Speculation about his exit has flared for months, amid reports that Trump had cooled on the retired four-star general. Kelly is credited with bringing order to the West Wing but also grates on the freewheeling president.
  
Still, Trump is known as a mercurial boss, whose feelings on key staffers can shift rapidly. Trump on Monday tweeted congratulations to Kelly on reaching the one-year milestone.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days