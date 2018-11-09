Trump calls Whitaker 'very highly respected man'

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is calling acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker "a very highly respected man" as he faces criticism about his appointment to replace Jeff Sessions.

Trump said Friday "I don't know Matt Whitaker" and said he didn't speak with Whitaker about special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe. Whitaker has made public comments critical of Mueller's investigation, and critics have called on Whitaker to recuse himself from oversight of the inquiry, which under Sessions was overseen by deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein.

Trump says of the scrutiny Whitaker is facing: "It's a shame that no matter who I put in they go after," adding, "You didn't have any problems with Matt Whitaker when he worked for Jeff Sessions."

Whitaker was the Justice Department chief of staff before Trump made him Sessions' interim replacement.