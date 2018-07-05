79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump calls Statue of Liberty climber a clown

1 hour 13 minutes 17 seconds ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 July 05, 2018 7:56 PM July 05, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: CNN
NEW YORK (AP) - President Donald Trump says a woman who climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty on the Fourth of July to protest his immigration policy is a "clown."
  
Therese Okoumou says she climbed the landmark as a spur-of-the-moment demonstration against policies that resulted in the separation of immigrant children from parents accused of crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally. The naturalized U.S. citizen from Congo was escorted off the landmark by police Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor trespassing and disorderly conduct Thursday.
  
Trump said during a Montana campaign rally she should have been left alone until she decided to come down on her own. Trump says, "Let's gets some nets, and let's wait till she comes down."
  
The National Park Service evacuated Liberty Island as a precaution.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days