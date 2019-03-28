69°
Trump calls on FBI, DOJ to review Jussie Smollett case via Twitter

Thursday, March 28 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is calling on the FBI and the Department of Justice to review the case of "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett.

ABC News reports, that prosecutors offered "little explanation" and infuriated Chicago's police chief and mayor this week when they dropped charges against the actor related to him making a false police report. 

Trump made his feelings known via a post on Twitter early Thursday morning.

Smollett was indicted on 16 felony counts related to making a false report that he was attacked by two men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs at him. 

Officials said have said Smollett falsely reported to authorities that he was attacked Jan. 29 in downtown Chicago because he was unhappy with his pay on the Fox show and to promote his career.

