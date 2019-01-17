Trump calls for expanded missile defense program

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is calling for an expanded missile defense program to better protect the United States.

During an appearance at the Pentagon, he says "our goal is simple: that we can detect and destroy" any incoming missile.

Part of the new strategy is to create a level of sensors in space.

The president says that America's adversaries are "increasing their lethal strike capabilities" and that his "first duty is defense of our country."

The administration's Missile Defense Review is the first such program since 2010. The strategy pushes for studies. No testing is mandated, and no final decisions have been made.

The goal is to better defend the U.S. against potential adversaries who are developing and fielding a much more expansive range of advanced offensive missiles.