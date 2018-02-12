45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump budget calls for building 65 miles of wall

6 hours 45 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, February 12 2018 Feb 12, 2018 February 12, 2018 1:10 PM February 12, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - The first stage of President Donald Trump's proposed border wall in Texas' Rio Grande Valley would be 65 miles (or 104 kilometers) long, costing an average of $24.6 million a mile. That's according to administration budget documents for 2019.
  
The administration had previously disclosed the amount of money it wanted to spend on the wall but hadn't said where it would be built or how long it would be.
  
Walls currently cover about one-third of the border with Mexico, and the administration wants to eventually spend up to $18 billion to extend the wall to nearly half the border. Trump has insisted Mexico pay for it; Mexico says that's a non-starter.
  
The proposal sets aside $782 million to hire about 2,000 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and 750 more Border Patrol agents.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days