87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump blasts Samantha Bee's 'horrible language' about Ivanka

3 hours 50 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 June 01, 2018 8:06 AM June 01, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says it's a "total double standard" that comedian Samantha Bee wasn't fired for using a vulgar, sexist term to describe his daughter and top White House adviser, Ivanka Trump.

Bee and the TBS network that airs her show, "Full Frontal," have apologized after Bee used the expletive. The incident came shortly after ABC canceled the show "Roseanne" after comedian Roseanne Barr compared an aide during the Obama administration, who is African-American, to an ape.

Barr, a favorite among conservatives, has also apologized.

Trump tweeted Friday: "Why aren't they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show? A total double standard but that's O.K., we are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come!"

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days