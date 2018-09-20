Trump blasts GOP spending plan that lacks money for wall

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says a spending plan pushed by congressional Republicans is "ridiculous" because funding for a border wall with Mexico that Trump has promised is not included.

Trump tweeted Thursday that he wants to know "where is the money for Border Security and the WALL in this ridiculous Spending Bill, and where will it come from after the Midterms? Dems are obstructing Law Enforcement and Border Security. REPUBLICANS MUST FINALLY GET TOUGH!"

Trump's outburst could complicate GOP efforts to delay a potentially messy fight over border funding until after the midterm elections in November.

The Senate on Tuesday approved a bill that funds the military and some civilian agencies for the next year and provides a short-term fix to keep the government open through Dec. 7.