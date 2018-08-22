79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump avoids mention of Manafort, Cohen at rally

2 hours 24 minutes 53 seconds ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 August 21, 2018 9:46 PM August 21, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has avoided mention of his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen at a campaign rally in Charleston, West Virginia.
  
The closest reference on Tuesday night came when he slammed the special counsel investigation into Russian election interference as a "witch hunt" and asked: "Where is the collusion?"
  
Hours before the rally, Manafort was convicted in federal court in Virginia on eight counts of financial crimes. Cohen pleaded guilty in federal court in New York to eight felonies, including breaking federal campaign finance law by arranging payments to two women who said they had sexual relationships with Trump before he became president.
  
Trump has denied the relationships.
  
Cohen says he made the payments at Trump's direction.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days