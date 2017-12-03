59°
Trump attacks own FBI in series of tweets

8 hours 21 minutes 32 seconds ago Sunday, December 03 2017 Dec 3, 2017 December 03, 2017 11:31 AM December 03, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is attacking his own FBI in a series of tweets and says the law enforcement agency's reputation is "in Tatters - worst in History!" The president says in a tweet that "we will bring it back to greatness."
  
The president was responding to reports that a veteran FBI counterintelligence agent was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller's team investigating Russian election meddling because of anti-Trump text messages.
  
He writes after years under fired FBI director James Comey, "with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more)," the agency's reputation "is in Tatters - worst in History!'" The president also retweeted a tweet suggesting FBI Director Chris Wray "needs to clean house."
  
The president said earlier Sunday he never asked Comey to stop investigating ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn.
