Trump attacks news reports on son-in-law, Russia

Image: KURV

WASHINGTON - The White House has been battered in recent days by a relentless stream of sourced reports about alleged Trump campaign contacts with Russia, and President Donald Trump is hitting back on Twitter.



Trump tweets that "it is my opinion that many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies" from what he calls the "FakeNews media."



He says that "whenever you see the words 'sources say' in the fake news media, and they don't mention names ... it is very possible that those sources don't exist but are made up by fake news writers. #FakeNews is the enemy!"



The latest reports says Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner proposed a secret back channel between the Kremlin and the Trump transition team. The tweets came shortly after Trump's return from his first foreign trip.