Trump attacks NBC after Cohen wiretap story correction

Friday, May 04 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is attacking NBC News after it corrected a story that said federal investigators had placed a wiretap on the phone lines of Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

Trump says on Twitter Friday: "NBC NEWS is wrong again! They cite 'sources' which are constantly wrong." Trump tweeted: "the sources probably don't exist, they are fabricated, fiction! NBC, my former home with the Apprentice, is now as bad as Fake News CNN. Sad!"

NBC News attributed its story Thursday to two anonymous sources with knowledge of legal proceedings against Cohen. In its correction, the network said it subsequently learned that the feds were only monitoring the source of calls and weren't listening in.

Trump has frequently criticized the media for "fake news" involving stories he doesn't like.

