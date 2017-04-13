83°
Trump: Atlanta collapse shows need for strong infrastructure

April 13, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says last month's bridge collapse near downtown Atlanta is a "painful reminder" of the importance of strong infrastructure.

Trump welcomed to the White House police, fire and other personnel who responded to the collapse that forced the closure of a portion of Interstate 85. Authorities have said a fire under the bridge caused the collapse. A homeless man has been charged with setting the blaze.

Trump commended the first responders. He says their fast action, skill and courage as they battled 40-foot flames saved lives and represented the true strength of America.

But he says what happened on March 30 was a reminder of the importance of sturdy roads and bridges.

Trump reiterated his commitment to enacting a major federal infrastructure spending program.

