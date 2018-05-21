Trump at CIA for swearing-in of Haspel

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is at CIA headquarters for the swearing-in of the agency's next director.

Trump traveled to agency headquarters in Langley, Virginia Monday. Gina Haspel won Senate confirmation last week after overcoming concerns about her role in the agency's use of harsh interrogation techniques after 9/11.

Trump tapped the 61-year-old Kentucky native to lead the nation's premier intelligence agency after he nominated then-CIA Director Mike Pompeo to succeed Rex Tillerson as secretary of state. Trump previously visited the CIA headquarters in 2017 on his first full day in office.

That visit was seen as an attempt at a fresh start after harshly criticizing the agency during his campaign. But he spent much of his remarks at the time focused on settling scores with the media.