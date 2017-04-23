65°
Trump at 100 days: 'It's a different kind of presidency'
WASHINGTON - For nearly 100 days, President Donald Trump has rattled Washington and been chastened by its institutions.
He's startled world leaders with his unpredictability and tough talk, but won their praise for a surprise strike on Syria.
He's endured the steady drip of investigations and a seemingly endless churn of public personnel drama.
As he tells The Associated Press in an Oval Office interview: "It's a different kind of a presidency."
This Saturday will mark 100 days in office for Trump.
