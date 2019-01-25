33°
Latest Weather Blog
Trump associate Stone arrested, faces obstruction charge
WASHINGTON (AP) - Roger Stone, an associate of President Donald Trump, has been arrested in Florida.
That's according to special counsel Robert Mueller's office, which says he faces charges including witness tampering, obstruction, and false statements. Stone is scheduled to make a court appearance later Friday.
Stone has been under scrutiny for months but has maintained his innocence.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man charged following standoff at Triple S Food Mart
-
Livingston Parish creates stricter standards for housing developments
-
Blind priest well known in local Catholic community has died - Full...
-
Possible hostage situation at Triple S Food Mart; heavy police presence on...
-
Heavy police presence at Triple S Food Mart