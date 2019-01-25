33°
Trump associate Stone arrested, faces obstruction charge

2 hours 7 minutes 1 second ago Friday, January 25 2019 Jan 25, 2019 January 25, 2019 5:43 AM January 25, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Roger Stone, an associate of President Donald Trump, has been arrested in Florida.

That's according to special counsel Robert Mueller's office, which says he faces charges including witness tampering, obstruction, and false statements. Stone is scheduled to make a court appearance later Friday.

Stone has been under scrutiny for months but has maintained his innocence.

