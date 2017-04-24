Trump appears to back down on wall funding

Image: Midland Reporter-Telegram

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump appears to be backing off his demand that funding for his Southern border wall be included in a bill to prevent a government shutdown at the end of the week.



Trump told a gathering of around 20 conservative media reporters Monday evening that he would be willing to return to the funding issue in September.



That's according to two people who were in the room.



The government will run out of money this coming Saturday unless lawmakers pass legislation financing federal agencies.