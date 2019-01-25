Trump announces deal to reopen federal government

CLICK: Watch President Donald Trump's press conference here.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and congressional leaders are closing in on a deal to temporarily reopen the government after the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

That’s according to five people familiar with the negotiations. They’re not authorized to reveal private discussions and are speaking on condition of anonymity.

Trump is due to make an announcement in the Rose Garden shortly.

Three of those five people say the deal would restore money for the shuttered federal agencies for three weeks, while negotiations continue on a longer-term solution.

The deal wouldn’t immediately provide a boost in money for Trump’s long-sought wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The negotiations are continuing, and officials say a deal won’t be locked in until Trump makes an announcement. The shutdown in its 35th day.