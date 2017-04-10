61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump and taxes: Back to drawing board, seeks GOP consensus

23 minutes 30 seconds ago April 10, 2017 Apr 10, 2017 Monday, April 10 2017 April 10, 2017 7:00 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is going back to the drawing board. He has scrapped the tax plan he campaigned on and is searching for Republican consensus behind legislation to overhaul the U.S. tax system.

The administration's first attempt to write legislation is in its early stages and the White House has kept much of it under wraps.

But it has already resulted in consideration of a series of unorthodox proposals including a drastic cut to the payroll tax, aimed at appealing to Democrats.

Some view the search for new options as a result of Trump's refusal to set clear parameters for his plan and his exceedingly challenging endgame: reducing tax rates enough to spur faster growth without blowing up the budget deficit.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days