Trump and Omarosa spar over claim he used N-word

WASHINGTON (AP) - That's no rerun - President Donald Trump and Omarosa Manigault Newman have returned to their roles as reality TV boss and villain as they spar over what she claims the president said and what he contends his former White House aide is making up.

Manigault Newman says she heard an audiotape of Trump using the N-word. The president counters that the word isn't in his vocabulary and calls her "wacky and deranged" and "not smart."

Their war of words touches on sensitive issues in Trump's White House, including a lack of racial diversity among senior officials, security in the executive mansion, and a culture that some there feel borders on paranoia.

In an unusual admission, Trump says the public back and forth is perhaps beneath a person in his position.