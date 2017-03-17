Trump and Merkel's awkward handshake moment

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's first meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel produced a slightly awkward moment when the president didn't shake the German leader's hand in front of photographers in the Oval Office.



Trump told photographers to "send a good picture back to Germany, please." He said the leaders had had "very good" talks so far, while Merkel praised the "friendly reception."



Photographers then shouted "handshake!" Merkel quietly asked Trump "do you want to have a handshake?"



There was no response from the president, who looked ahead with his hands clasped.



German weekly Der Spiegel commented that "the overall impression of this meeting was rather cool." German daily Bild wrote on its website: "Trump didn't want to give Merkel his hand in his office!"



Trump had earlier welcomed Merkel with a handshake. The two leaders later held a news conference.