Trump and Kim Jong Un to meet one-on-one
SINGAPORE (AP) - For better part of an hour, President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will square off one on one, alone but for a pair of translators.
That's raising concerns about the risk of holding such a monumental meeting with barely anyone to bear witness. Trump and Kim will meet on Singapore's Sentosa Island for roughly 45 minutes while their entourages wait nearby.
The huddle will come before a larger meeting and a working lunch attended by top advisers to the president and their North Korean counterparts. Word of the private meeting unleashed a torrent of criticism on social media from national security veterans who worry the lack of a transcript will create a he-said-he-said showdown that could turn into a major headache for Trump.
