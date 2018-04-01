76°
Trump and first lady attend Easter services

Sunday, April 01 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - President Donald Trump is attending Easter services at an Episcopal church near his home in Palm Beach, Florida.
  
The president was accompanied by his wife, Melania, and daughter Tiffany.
  
He was expected to return to his Mar-a-Lago estate afterward to join other families for annual Easter festivities, including brunch and an Easter egg hunt.
  
Trump has attended the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea for years. It's also where he and the first lady got married in 2005.
  
The president opened the religious holiday by tweeting "HAPPY EASTER!" to his many followers. He complained in a follow-up tweet about "ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws" that he says make it harder for Border Patrol agents to do their jobs. He also said a deal to help immigrants known as "Dreamers" was "NO MORE."
