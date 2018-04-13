Latest Weather Blog
Trump, aides fire back at Comey on Twitter
WASHINGTON (AP)- Top White House aides are pushing back on a new book from former FBI director James Comey that depicts President Donald Trump as unethical and "untethered to the truth."
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Twitter Friday: "One of the few areas of true bipartisan consensus in Washington is Comey has no credibility." And White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Comey "has a revisionist view of history and seems like a disgruntled ex-employee."
She also took issue with some of Comey's personal commentary in the book, saying it was "no way to comport oneself after you're trying to prove that you have this quote, 'higher loyalty.'" Trump fired Comey last May.
In the book, Comey compares Trump to a mob boss who demands loyalty from all those around him, even if it means twisting the truth.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police issue traffic advisory for Pontchatoula Strawberry Festival
-
Gov. Edwards, Restore Louisiana Task Force to give update on flood aid
-
Century-old photos found in junk yard car
-
Louisiana House backs expansion of medical marijuana program
-
Mattress business reaping benefits of Tom Hanks' movie