Trump, aides fire back at Comey on Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP)- Top White House aides are pushing back on a new book from former FBI director James Comey that depicts President Donald Trump as unethical and "untethered to the truth."

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Twitter Friday: "One of the few areas of true bipartisan consensus in Washington is Comey has no credibility." And White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Comey "has a revisionist view of history and seems like a disgruntled ex-employee."

She also took issue with some of Comey's personal commentary in the book, saying it was "no way to comport oneself after you're trying to prove that you have this quote, 'higher loyalty.'" Trump fired Comey last May.

In the book, Comey compares Trump to a mob boss who demands loyalty from all those around him, even if it means twisting the truth.