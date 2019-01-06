62°
Trump adviser reassures Israel on Syria pullout

41 minutes 23 seconds ago Sunday, January 06 2019 Jan 6, 2019 January 06, 2019 10:35 AM January 06, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
JERUSALEM (AP) - American National Security Adviser John Bolton has toured the ancient tunnels beneath the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City.
  
Bolton watched a virtual reality tour of the historic site on Sunday and dined there with his Israeli equivalent as well as U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and Israel's ambassador to the U.S., Ron Dermer. Visiting American officials typically avoid holding official meetings in parts of east Jerusalem, which is contested between Israelis and Palestinians. Trump himself, however, also toured the area in a previous visit. Israel captured the Old City from Jordan in the 1967 war.
  
National Security Council spokesman Garrett Marquis says Bolton "enjoyed a tour of historical Jerusalem provided by his hosts."
  
Bolton is in Israel primarily to reassure the U.S. ally of the Trump-ordered troop withdrawal from Syria.
