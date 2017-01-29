Trump adviser: Judge's order doesn't affect ban

WASHINGTON - A top adviser to President Donald Trump says a federal judge's emergency order "really doesn't affect" his efforts to temporarily bar refugees and citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.



Kellyanne Conway says on "Fox News Sunday" that a federal judge's late Saturday emergency order temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people from nations subject to Trump's travel ban "really doesn't affect the executive order at all."



Conway says Trump's order is about "preventing, not detaining" and says that only a very small percentage of travers have been impacted.



Conway says that it's a "small price to pay" to keep the American public safe.