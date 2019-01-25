Trump administration vows shutdown back pay soon

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration is promising to pay federal workers as soon as possible after the partial government shutdown ends. But a senior official says agencies are in charge of their own payroll issues and workers should check with their departments for details about when their paychecks will arrive.

Hundreds of thousands of federal workers have missed two paychecks since the shutdown began just before Christmas. Congress passed legislation requiring reimbursement for those employees who were furloughed and forced to work without pay.

President Donald Trump on Friday is expected to sign a bill funding the government for three weeks while negotiations continue on his demand for money to build a border wall.