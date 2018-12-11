Latest Weather Blog
Trump administration proposing major rollback of water rules
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration is poised to withdraw federal protections for countless waterways and wetlands across the country.
Tuesday's scheduled announcement at the Environmental Protection Agency headquarters would make good on President Donald Trump's campaign pledge to relax some landmark water protections. Environmental groups say the proposal would have a sweeping impact on how the country safeguards the nation's waterways and drinking water.
President Bob Irvin of the American Rivers environmental nonprofit calls the proposed changes a "Christmas gift to polluters." White House talking points obtained by The Associated Press say the administration will propose withdrawing large categories of wetlands and waterways from oversight by the EPA and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Supporters of a rollback say the protections are an obstacle to farmers and businesspeople.
