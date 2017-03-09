79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump administration announces steps to avoid debt default

40 minutes 10 seconds ago March 09, 2017 Mar 9, 2017 Thursday, March 09 2017 March 09, 2017 2:40 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration is letting Congress know that it will begin taking steps next week to keep the government from an unprecedented default on the national debt.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says in a letter to lawmakers that he will employ measures to avoid breaching the borrowing limit once the current suspension of the limit expires on March 16.

Once that happens, Treasury will use a variety of bookkeeping maneuvers to continue to finance government operations, including making interest payments on the national debt. However, those measures will be exhausted by the fall. Mnuchin said Congress should raise the debt limit "at the first opportunity."

Republicans sought to use must-pass legislation to raise the borrowing limit as leverage to force the Obama administration to impose greater controls on spending.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days