Trump adds new lawyer to legal team

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is adding a new lawyer to his legal team in the Russia investigation.

Joseph diGenova, a former United States attorney for the District of Columbia, is scheduled to join the team later this week.

DiGenova has been outspoken in his defense of Trump. He has publicly discussed what he believes is a "brazen plot" to exonerate Hillary Clinton in the email investigation and to "frame" Trump with a "falsely created crime."

DiGenova's addition comes at a sensitive moment in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, as Trump's attorneys weigh whether Trump should submit to an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller and under what terms.

DiGenova will work with Trump's other lawyers in the Russia investigation, John Dowd and Jay Sekulow.