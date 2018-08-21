Trump accuses de Blasio of slogan theft

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is accusing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio of ripping off his rhetoric.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that de Blasio "just stole my campaign slogan: PROMISES MADE PROMISES KEPT! That's not at all nice. No imagination!"

The mayor responded by Twitter: "The difference is that I'm not lying when I say it."

De Blasio appeared at an event Monday standing next to a sign that read "Promises Made, Promises Kept." Trump has featured similar signs at his rallies. The Democratic mayor of the president's hometown, de Blasio has been a critic of Trump.

The campaign mantra has been used in the past by politicians stressing their accomplishments. Former Michigan Gov. John Engler, a Republican, used the slogan when he won re-election in 1994.