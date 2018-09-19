95°
Trump: 9/11 memorial renewed my resolve to build border wall
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says the Sept. 11 memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, renewed his resolve to push for his stalled southern border wall.
Trump tells Hill.TV in an interview published Wednesday that he marveled at the Flight 93 National Memorial during a visit last week.
Trump tells the outlet, "They built this gorgeous wall where the plane went down in Pennsylvania, Shanksville."
He says, "What they did is incredible," adding: "They have a series of walls, I'm saying, it's like perfect. So, so, we are pushing very hard."
Trump also told the outlet that he's planning to take new immigration action soon.
He says he'll "be doing things over the next two weeks having to do with immigration, which I think you'll be very impressed at."
He declined to say what.
