Trump: 9/11 memorial renewed my resolve to build border wall

33 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, September 19 2018 Sep 19, 2018 September 19, 2018 2:15 PM September 19, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says the Sept. 11 memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, renewed his resolve to push for his stalled southern border wall.
  
Trump tells Hill.TV in an interview published Wednesday that he marveled at the Flight 93 National Memorial during a visit last week.
  
Trump tells the outlet, "They built this gorgeous wall where the plane went down in Pennsylvania, Shanksville."
  
He says, "What they did is incredible," adding: "They have a series of walls, I'm saying, it's like perfect. So, so, we are pushing very hard."
  
Trump also told the outlet that he's planning to take new immigration action soon.
  
He says he'll "be doing things over the next two weeks having to do with immigration, which I think you'll be very impressed at."
  
He declined to say what.

