True retriever: Dog plucks flailing man from river

Photo: The Island Packet

OKATIE, S.C. (AP) - Forget sticks: A 7-year-old yellow Labrador retriever leaped into a South Carolina river and fetched a man whose boat had capsized.

The Island Packet reports it was pure luck Woody was outside Wednesday when 24-year-old Mason Ringer was struggling in the Okatie River. The dog jumped into the choppy, 58-degree (14 C) water and pulled Ringer toward a nearby dock.

A Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report says Ringer and his two co-workers were refurbishing another dock and had gone out in a john boat during their lunch break. When the boat overturned, one man managed to swim and get out of the river, while the other was pulled out by three men in a boat who responded to a passerby's emergency call.

Ringer says he owes Woody a big steak after the "miracle."