Trudeau offers condolences over Vegas shootings

LAS VEGAS - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered condolences to President Donald Trump after the shooting massacre in Las Vegas.

A gunman killed at least 59 people Sunday night at an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas.

The White House says Trump also expressed solidarity with the people of Canada following an attack in Edmonton, Alberta, over the weekend.

In Edmonton, a police officer was injured in a car and knife attack outside a football game, and a high-speed chase of a moving van left four people injured

The White House says the leaders also "reiterated the close ties between the United States and Canada, commended the resilience of our communities, and offered to cooperate in the ongoing investigations."