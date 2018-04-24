Latest Weather Blog
Trucks form line across interstate to help man considering suicide
OAK PARK, MI - Police in Michigan executed an extraordinary act to keep a man from taking his own life.
A report from WJBK says that Michigan State Police planned to have truck drivers arrange a line across the interstate to shorten the fall of a man threatening to jump from the overpass.
Police were dispatched after a 911 call was made, and immediately closed the interstate in both directions. Thirteen semi-trailer trucks parked in a line under the bridge, in case the man decided to jump.
MSP says authorities spoke with the man for several hours on the bridge. Thankfully, he chose to walk away and did not jump.
If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
This photo does show the work troopers and local officers do to serve the public. But also in that photo is a man struggling with the decision to take his own life. Please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. pic.twitter.com/RBAlCIXT1o— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) April 24, 2018
