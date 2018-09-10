Trucking company in Port Allen hit by bizarre burglary

PORT ALLEN - Surveillance footage captured a bizarre burglary on camera, and a trucking company is now warning others to be aware of the long-hauler heists.

81-year old Clayton Clark is the owner and operator of C and M Freight Line in Port Allen. He says his company was ripped off by some professional thieves last week.

Two thieves took off with computer systems from five of his ten 18-wheelers.

"It hurt me, it hurt me real bad," Clark told News 2. "Three-thousand dollars for each one. That's fifteen-thousand dollars it has cost me for foolishness."

The burglars were caught on the company's video security system.

"They knew exactly what they were doing," Clark said. "They had a little canvas tool bag. They had the special tools that they need. They were professional at what they doing."

And Clark's trucking yard may not have been the only victims of these big rig burglaries. The night before the C and M Freight Line was hit by thieves, several computers were stolen out of 18-wheelers at Diesel Driving Academy on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge.

Police say they are investigating thefts of vehicle parts at the driving school, as well as a trucking yard in Scott, Louisiana, which was also hit by the big rig computer thieves.

"These are criminals, they know exactly where the are doing."