Trucker saves dogs thrown from vehicle on New York highway

2 hours 34 minutes 11 seconds ago Saturday, December 15 2018 Dec 15, 2018 December 15, 2018 2:25 PM December 15, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WHITNEY POINT, N.Y. (AP) - A pair of beagle mixes are on the mend after authorities say someone threw them out of a moving vehicle on a snowy New York highway.
  
State police on Saturday asked for the public's help in finding the suspect in the incident Wednesday on Interstate 81 near Whitney Point, north of Binghamton.
  
So far, they have no leads.
  
A trucker driving nearby said the dogs were thrown from the rear passenger window of a dirty, rusty Dodge Durango. The trucker stopped and rescued the dogs.
  
One was badly hurt and later had a leg amputated. The other had abrasions but could walk.
  
State police bandaged the badly injured dog and warmed it with a blanket and the trucker's sweatshirt. The other dog gobbled down half a box of dog biscuits.
