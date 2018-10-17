Truck trapped after trees falls on Greenwell Street

BATON ROUGE - A downed tree is blocking a road in the Merrydale neighborhood in Baton Rouge, Wednesay morning.

The road is closed on Greenwell Street between Velora Street and Johnette Drive before 5:30 a.m. It is unclear how long the roadway will be closed.

It appears that the tree fell on a truck as it was driving on the roadway. The driver didn't sustain any serious injuries and wasn't sent to the hospital.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Greenwell St is blocked between Velora and Johnette, west of Lanier, due to fallen tree — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) October 17, 2018

Alternate route: Phebus Dr.