Truck trapped after trees falls on Greenwell Street

2 hours 33 minutes 9 seconds ago Wednesday, October 17 2018 Oct 17, 2018 October 17, 2018 5:40 AM October 17, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A downed tree is blocking a road in the Merrydale neighborhood in Baton Rouge, Wednesay morning.

The road is closed on Greenwell Street between Velora Street and Johnette Drive before 5:30 a.m. It is unclear how long the roadway will be closed.

It appears that the tree fell on a truck as it was driving on the roadway. The driver didn't sustain any serious injuries and wasn't sent to the hospital. 

Alternate route: Phebus Dr.

