Truck stolen from New Orleans mentor program

Image via WWL

NEW ORLEANS – A truck stolen from a New Orleans non-profit mentor program Wednesday afternoon and has been spotted around the area, but still not returned.

According to a report from WWL, the truck is a silver F-150 truck with the Son of a Saint logo on the side and the license plate that reads MENTORS. Son of a Saint is a program that provides mentors and guidance to boys in the New Orleans area without fathers in their lives.

The truck was used to transport the program's equipment for activities, along with supplies, donations and also to transport the program's mentees. The program's founder, Bivian "Sonny" Lee, III, told WWL that the New Orleans Police Department spotted the truck Thursday with three young men inside.

Police were able to detain one of them who jumped out of the truck, while the other two fled in the vehicle. Lee said the truck was spotted a second time, however it still has yet to be returned.