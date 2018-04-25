59°
Truck stolen from grocery store parking lot, police seeking info.
BALDWIN - Police are asking for the public's help after a truck was stolen from a grocery store parking lot Monday evening.
According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, the blue and tan 2000 Ford F-350 was taken from the Baldwin Food Mart on Main Street around 7:00 p.m. on April 23.
The truck was last seen with license plate number C428887. Anyone with information is asked to call Baldwin Police at 923-6938 or the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-828-1960. Tips can also be submitted through the Sheriff's Office app.
