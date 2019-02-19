55°
Truck spills diesel on Florida Boulevard Tuesday morning
BATON ROUGE - Crews were called to a crash after 18 to 20 gallons of diesel spilled Tuesday morning.
The crash, which involved a dump truck and a van, was reported before 10:20 a.m. in the 7500 block of Florida Boulevard and Lobdell Boulevard.
No injuries were reported.
The roadway was cleared just after 11 a.m.
