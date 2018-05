Truck rollover shuts down I-10 W past LA 1

PORT ALLEN - I-10 West was closed past LA 1 in Port Allen Monday evening due to a truck rollover.

According to DOTD, traffic was able to pass on the right shoulder. Congestion remains at the Mississippi River Bridge.

According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, a Penske truck rolled over and crash on the interstate sometime before 8:00 p.m.

No injuries were reported. All lanes on I-10 W are now open.