Truck overturns, spills molasses on I-10 in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS- A truck carrying molasses overturned and spilled its load on I-10 eastbound, closing three lanes for hours Monday night, WWL-TV reports.

Total Traffic New Orleans reported that the crash happened near the intersection of I-10 and I-510 around 10 p.m.

As of 9 a.m. all lanes remained blocked on I-10 eastbound at I-510, while crews cleaned the mess.

