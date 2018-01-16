31°
Truck overturns, spills molasses on I-10 in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS- A truck carrying molasses overturned and spilled its load on I-10 eastbound, closing three lanes for hours Monday night, WWL-TV reports.
Total Traffic New Orleans reported that the crash happened near the intersection of I-10 and I-510 around 10 p.m.
As of 9 a.m. all lanes remained blocked on I-10 eastbound at I-510, while crews cleaned the mess.
All lanes remain blocked on I-10 East past I-510 due to an accident. Traffic is being directed onto the right shoulder. Congestion from this incident is minimal. Motorists are advised to use an alternate.— New Orleans Traffic (@NOLA_Traffic) January 16, 2018