Truck found in Lake Pontchartrain after early morning crash

UPDATE: Authorities have found a truck in the lake, but the driver is still missing.

The bridge is now open.

MANDEVILLE- The southbound lanes on the Lake Pontchartrain Bridge are closed after a pickup truck drove off the road early Wednesday morning.

Investigators believe the truck drove off the Causeway shortly before 4 a.m. near mile marker 12. At the scene, about 25 feet of guardrail was missing on the southbound bridge.

Authorities say search and rescue operations are underway, and a dive team is on the scene.

They have not located the vehicle or the driver.

Drivers should use the I-10 twin span bridge as an alternate route.