Truck flips, crashes into power line near Southern University

1 hour 14 minutes 12 seconds ago January 12, 2017 Jan 12, 2017 Thursday, January 12 2017 January 12, 2017 10:35 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - A semi-truck has overturned and crashed into a power line near Southern University on Thursday morning. 

The accident occurred on B.A. Little street, near Southern University's Ag Center. It is unclear if anyone was injured at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

