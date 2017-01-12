76°
Truck flips, crashes into power line near Southern University
BATON ROUGE - A semi-truck has overturned and crashed into a power line near Southern University on Thursday morning.
The accident occurred on B.A. Little street, near Southern University's Ag Center. It is unclear if anyone was injured at this time.
Truck wreck on B.A. Little Dr. By Southern university @WBRZ @WAFB pic.twitter.com/CadCJlMJIz— Imani. (@Imani_Lauraine) January 12, 2017
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
