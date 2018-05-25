Tropical system brings heavy rain threat to Gulf Coast

Coverage of showers and thunderstorms will increase into the Memorial Day Weekend. A feed of tropical moisture will enhance rain. While outdoor events could be delayed due to rain and lightning, a total washout is not expected. If you have vacation plans east of Louisiana, be prepared for much higher impact weather and consider making some adjustments.

THE FORECAST:

The Tropics: A broad surface low over the Yucatan Peninsula will encounter favorable environmental conditions by the weekend. A sub-tropical or tropical depression is likely form this weekend over the eastern or central Gulf of Mexico. A hurricane hunter aircraft is scheduled to fly into the system on Friday afternoon, if needed. When this occurs, a richer dataset will be available to provide more information to forecast models. Regardless of development, heavy rain will be a threat from the Central to Eastern Gulf Coast through the Memorial Day Weekend. The National Hurricane Center has assigned Invest 90L a 70 percent chance of further development.

Today and Tonight: Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Expect highs in the upper 80s, down just a bit due to the extra clouds and rain around the area. Overnight clouds will persist and spotty showers will remain possible with lows in the low 70s.

Up Next: Through the weekend, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be off and on, enhanced by moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. As is typical with tropical thunderstorms, downpours will be possible and could result in nuisance flooding issues. In addition to what has already fallen, 1-3 inches of rain is expected within the 13 Parish, 3 County WBRZ Weather forecast area, which would be manageable. Some isolated higher amounts are possible. At this time, it appears that the highest totals will occur on the east side of the tropical system in south Mississippi and south Alabama. If you are vacationing in those locations, know that there is also a threat for rip currents and 2-4 feet of coastal flooding, so plan accordingly.

THE EXPLANATION:

A trough will be deepening across the central Gulf Coast and aiding in surface development of a system near the Yucatan Peninsula. Friday, the trough itself will result in cooler temperatures aloft and more instability for more widespread showers and thunderstorms on Friday. Into the weekend, focus shift to surface development associated with these features. Forecast models agree that a surface low will move northward through the Gulf of Mexico and setup near the Mississippi/Alabama border by Sunday evening. What happens from there is still unclear but very important to the local weather outcomes. Expected to be a ragged storm system due to dry air intrusion, most of the precipitation will occur east of the low pressure center. The GFS model is more progressive and wants to move the low northward and therefore rainfall amounts look quite low across southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. The ECMWF model is a slower scenario that has the low meandering over the Gulf Coast for several days and would result in higher rain totals for the local area. As is usual, an outcome blending these two solutions is favored right now. The Weather Prediction Center focuses the area of heaviest rain from coastal Mississippi eastward to the Florida panhandle. Isolated amounts upwards of 10 inches will be possible there. The 13 Parish, 3 County WBRZ Weather forecast area should receive 1-3 inches of additional rain through Wednesday with isolated higher amounts. Where the higher amounts occur, there may be some localized flooding issues. Spokes of energy pin wheeling around the low may result in some nighttime rain in addition to the traditional daytime precipitation cycle. The wet pattern should begin to lose its grip on the region and the low pressure dissipates by the middle or end of next week.

