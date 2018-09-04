Tropical Storm Gordon forces St. James Parish to declare state of emergency

ST. JAMES PARISH - St. James Parish President Timmy Roussel has declared a state of emergency in response to the possible threat of Tropical Storm Gordon.

According to a release, officials in St. James are continuing to monitor Gordon. Tropical storm warnings remain in effect in the area, with impacts expected to begin Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.

Garbage pickup in the parish will run as normal on Tuesday and all government buildings and offices will remain open.

All schools in St. James schools are closed.

Weather notifications will be posted as new information is received and as forecasts change, according to the release. Residents in the area are advised to check the St. James Parish website and Facebook page for updates.